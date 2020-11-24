There are dates and times for Liguilla’s Quarter Finals

After the Repechage matches were held and the teams invited to the League were defined, the dates and times of the Quarter-Finals were confirmed.

The first leg of the National Classic between América and Chivas will be played on Wednesday at 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time), while the return will be on Saturday, November 28 at the Azteca Stadium at the same time.

This is how the dates and times of the matches were arranged.

First leg matches:

Puebla vs. León: November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Chivas vs. America: November 25 at 9:06 p.m.

Tigers vs. Cruz Azul: November 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Pachuca vs. Pumas: November 26 at 9:06 p.m.

Return matches:

Leon vs. Puebla: November 28 at 7:00 p.m.

America vs. Chivas: November 28 at 9:06 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres: November 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Cougars vs. Pachuca: November 29 at 9:06 p.m.



