There are 8 college football games scheduled tonight – here’s the schedule

The first week of the school football season is already in full swing.

On Friday evening, American football fans will have the opportunity to watch eight exciting matches.

Take a look at the full list of games here:

Western Michigan, Michigan State No. 15 — 19:00. ET, ESPN2EASTERN Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 19:00. ET, ESPN3Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 19:00. ET, ESPNUWilliam & Mary at Charlotte — 19:00. ET, ESPN3Temple at Duke — 19:30. ET, ACC NetworkTennessee Tech in Kansas — 20:00. ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+Illinois in Indiana — 20:00. ET, FS1TCU in Colorado — 22:00. ET, ESPN

Last night, the first week of the college football season began with an exciting competition. West Virginia at No. 17 in Pittsburgh and Penn State at Purdue both got trapped in nationally televised events.

If last night was any indication, American football fans should be in even more excitement on Friday night.

While there are no doubt some intriguing matchups in this group of games, the real powerful schedule starts on Saturday, including games like No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas and No. 5 Notre Dame. in the state of Ohio No. 2.