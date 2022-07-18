Theory: Mandalorian secretly took on the role of master Jango Fett

The Mandalorian season 3 may have quietly cast Jango Fett’s master Jaster Mereel. The hit series returns to Disney+ in February 2023, but details are scarce. Based on his last appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin will likely travel to Mandalore in search of more of his kind, and possibly find redemption for taking off his helmet. After choosing to return to Djarin’s side, Grogu will presumably be joining Mando in his recently acquired N-1 Starfighter, and Djarin will likely have a fight on his hands for the darksaber with Bo Katan. Beyond this, audiences know very little. A substantial amount of casting has already been announced for Mandalorian season 3, however, including comedian Tim Meadows and sci-fi icon Christopher Lloyd.

One of the most exciting casting choices so far for The Mandalorian season 3 is Christopher Lloyd. The iconic actor is most well-known for his role as “Doc” Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, but in later years has popped up in everything from Pirahna 3D to the action thriller Nobody. He’s a versatile actor with incredible comedic chops and having him appear in the next installment of The Mandalorian, even just as a guest star, is ingenious. It will be his first appearance in the Star Wars universe, and while it’s unknown who he’ll be playing, his gravitas and age could point to one character from legends who more recently made the jump to canon.

RELATED: Star Wars Knows Jango Fett Was The Best Thing About Attack of the Clones

Jaster Mereel, in Legends, was the original name of Boba Fett, but in canon, he is a character in his own right. He is a Mandalorian who rose to become Mand’alor, the leader of the clans of Mandalore. His backstory was fleshed out in the mini-series, Jango Fett: Open Seasons and he was a mentor to Jango Fett. The character died during a battle with the vicious Death Watch, who wanted to return the Mandalorians to their ancient roots and opposed Mereel’s leadership. However, characters in Star Wars have been known to return from the dead, and Lloyd’s age would mirror that of Mereel’s if he had survived to the time period of The Mandalorian.

Christopher Lloyd’s Perfect Mandalorian Season 3 Character

Not only did Back to the Future cement The Mandalorian newcomer Christopher Lloyd as a comedic actor, but it also solidified him as a strong mentor figure. Lloyd can play kooky and crazy while also supporting main characters and offering sage advice. The little that we know of The Mandalorian season 3 seems geared towards Djarin heading to Mandalore, facing Bo-Katan, and further mastering the darksaber. Djarin would likely need a mentor figure; someone with a steady yet light hand to guide the way. It would take a bit of clever storytelling to get Mereel back in live-action, but Lloyd as Mereel could be that mentor character Djarin needs.

How The Mandalorian Has Already Teased Jaster Mereel

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to introduce Jaster Mereel in live-action since he has already been teased in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”. After Boba Fett reclaims his armor from Djarin, he reveals an encoded message. The translated text includes mentions of ‘Mentor Jaste…’ and ‘Concord Dawn.’ The first reference is clearly toward Mentor Jaster Mereel himself, and the second line refers to a planet in the Outer Rim, where Mereel was born. He protected the planet for years – which also served as Jango Fett’s home world – as a Journeyman Protector (lawmen of the Outer Rim) before being exiled and joining the Mandalorians.

Jaster Mereel Mandalorian History Explained

Mereel is well known for his strong moral compass and skill as a warrior. He spent years protecting Concord Dawn until he was banished after killing a corrupt senior officer. His exile led him to Mandalore, where he proved himself a capable warrior, to such an extent that he became the leader of the various Mandalorian characters and clans. He was responsible for several important changes to Mandalorian culture, including the development of the Supercommando Codex, which guides Mandalorians to be honorable mercenaries out in the universe. Additionally, Mereel is responsible for saving Jango Fett after Fett’s parents died on Concord Dawn and raising him as a son. He was killed during a battle on Korda Six by Tor Vizsla, leader of the Death Watch.

RELATED: What Christopher Lloyd Has Done Since Back To The Future

How Mandalorian S3 Can Bring Back Jaster Mereel

Despite his death, there are several ways Mereel could be brought back. The most obvious choice would be through flashbacks. In live-action, flashbacks have now been introduced multiple times on Disney+, most recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, episode 5 “Part V,” where the show flicks back to the era of the Clone Wars to show Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker in training. It’s not out of the realms of possibility that Djarin could meet an older Mandalorian with stories of Jango Fett or Jaster Mereel, and if so, a flashback could be possible. Alternatively, Star Wars hasn’t shied away from finding ways to resurrect the dead, most notably Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lloyd’s age points towards this possibility more than a flashback, as Mereel would most likely be the same age as Lloyd if he had somehow survived the battle of Korda Six.

Anything is possible in the Star Wars universe. The films and TV shows have brought characters back from the dead, introduced force ghosts, and even included time travel as canon (albeit on very rare occasions). Additionally, it’s clear that the showrunners crafting the story of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi aren’t scared to bring back characters from comics or previous animated series and utilize them in live-action. Black Krrsantan, for example, appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, but actually debuted in Darth Vader #1. Casting Christopher Lloyd in The Mandalorian season 3 was a stroke of genius, and he’ll likely be given the opportunity to make a strong impression on the Star Wars universe; it’s not impossible that it could be by playing Jaster Mereel.