Then Jacob’s girlfriend Battalion found out that Tobey Maguire could not return home, and almost blabbed

Peter Parker’s best friend Ned could have caused a major leak of information about Marvel.

“Spider-Man: No Home” has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, largely due to the fact that it brings together actors from three different Spider-Man franchises in one epic movie. While rumors about the epic No Way Home team did leak, everyone who knew the truth in the run-up to the film kept silent, including Jacob Batalon’s girlfriend.

The man who plays Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned, recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he inadvertently revealed a secret to his girlfriend during filming when she visited the set and introduced her to Tobey Maguire. Batalon explains…

You know, it’s actually very funny. My friend, I brought her to work once, and it was kind of unintentional when Toby and Andrew first came. And I introduced her to Toby, and she said: “Wait, why does this Spider-Man look like your Spider-Man?” And I’m like, “Well, baby, this is really a big secret, so maybe don’t.” don’t say anything.” And she was like—she’s not a big fan — but she clearly loves Spider-Man.

It’s unclear if rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: Home is Not at this point or not. It looks like the woman may not have known about them anyway, as Jacob Batalon talks like she’s not necessarily a big fan of the MCU (didn’t Batalon really make her watch all the Marvel movies in order by this point?). However, she was able to piece it all together when the evidence was literally right in front of her.

While Batalon asked her not to say anything, she apparently almost blabbed to one person, and although it’s unlikely that the person she was going to tell was going to release the news, the actor stopped her. The batalon continues…

I think she was going to tell her father, out of the blue, and I had to stop her. Her father wasn’t going to say anything, I just feel like she’s obviously not used to this world. So, yes, she sat on it for a year and a half. She knew a secret that everyone wanted to know.

Jacob Batalon’s girlfriend and her father, knowing the big secrets of Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home, were probably going to cause too many alarms at Marvel Studios. However, just as the woman almost told her father, the father could easily tell someone else about it, and if this chain continues, eventually such news will become known.

In general, everyone has done a pretty serious job of keeping the secret, including, shockingly, Tom Holland. Although there were rumors, no one was sure what we would get in Spider-Man: no way home” until they saw the appearance of Andrew Garfield. Similarly, despite more rumors, no one is sure if we’ll see him or Tobey Maguire in the MCU again in any future Marvel movies.