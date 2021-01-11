TheGrefg receives Deathrun map in Creative Mode

Content creator TheGrefg receives an official map in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. We show you how it is, and we tell you how to access it.

A few hours after the presentation of the Grefg skin in Fortnite, a Twitter user detected what appears to be an official map of TheGrefg for the Creative Mode of the Epic Games video game. This creative island is called TheGrefg Official Deathrun. Just below we tell you everything we know about this new map of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is in Season 5 of the Battle Pass.

TheGrefg Official Deathrun in Fortnite: how to access the creative map

At around 5:00 p.m. CET on January 11, 2021, Twitter user Kriibot, a bot created by KriimaarFN on the same platform, detected that a creative island called TheGrefg Official Deathrun was added to Fortnite:

Se ha detectado un mapa de Fortnite Creativo tipo Deathrun. ➡️Nombre: THEGREFG OFFICIAL DEATHRUN

➡️Código: 2778-6047-0254#Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 https://t.co/UwNQfYoXrd — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) January 11, 2021

The code of the creative island is 2778-6047-0254, as you can see just below, where we also check that it works. This code can be entered by choosing the option “Island code” in “Creative Mode”.