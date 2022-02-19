The young actor who made the dream of working alongside his famous father come true

With four seasons on screen, Cobra Kai has earned in its own right to be considered one of the most successful phenomena in the world of karate, first on YouTube and then on Netflix, in recent times. The revival of a saga that began 37 years ago won back the admiration of its fans of yesteryear and fell in love with new generations of viewers who now number in the millions. So it is not surprising that everything related to its cast generates curiosity, even what happens with those who play its villains, as is the case with Martin and Jesse Kove.

The rare and successful rebirth that Cobra Kai has meant for Karate Kid has not only passed on a valuable legacy of the original saga to new generations of fans, but even behind the scenes it has brought members of the same family together to tell its interesting story. . This is how the series was able to unite in the same production a father and his son in a very particular way.

Cobra Kai enchants with a tale of struggle and overcoming told by characters from the original story and young talent, embellished with nods to several memorable scenes from 1984. Many of its most exciting moments were due to the return of some of the most iconic figures of the past. , as is the case of the sadistic coach who did so much damage in his early days, sensei John Kreese played by veteran actor Martin Kove.

Kove’s character once again became, at least for a time, the worst and most important villain of the series. As you may remember, in the case of the villainous John Kreese, he finally achieved what he had always wanted since he appeared in the series at the end of the first season, taking control of the Cobra Kai Dojo. However, it was in the third installment when one of the most interesting anecdotes happened that involved the actor in the facet of his father. While delving deeper into Kreese’s troubled past, during flashbacks to his youth, a supporting character played by a young actor named Jesse Kove made an appearance.

Without a doubt, in Cobra Kai it was very interesting to discover the sad history of the character before and during the war that, in addition to giving Kreese a touch of humanity, gave Jesse Kove the opportunity to appear briefly in a famous production starring his father. . Although the younger version of John Kreese was performed by actor Barrett Carnahan, Jesse’s presence did not go unnoticed by die-hard fans of the show.

Although at first the vast majority of Cobra Kai fans did not notice the relationship, it immediately went viral that during the first scene in which the young Kreese (Barrett Carnahan) appears as a waiter, Jesse Kove appeared on screen as the bully who annoys the character. Once his identity was discovered, the artist commented during an interview what it meant personally to be part of the resurgence of one of the productions that gave his father Martin Kove the most fame.

“It was an honor to be part of that world that has always been important in my life. I joined the Karate Kid legacy. Being part of this universe was like a dream for me. How could I be in this universe? And these flashbacks were a perfect vehicle for that. I hope I made my father proud.”