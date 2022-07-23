The Yankees have Reportedly Expressed interest in exchanging Blockbusters

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down an offer for a 15-year, $440 million contract. As a result, the Nationals organization opened its doors to trade requests for the 23-year-old talent.

According to recent reports by MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to the Nationals to express interest in concluding a blockbuster deal for Soto.

The Yankees have expressed interest in acquiring Juan Soto. Now it’s up to the citizens to tell the Yankees (and other teams) what they want from the talent of the generation. conditions for the exchange of talents,” says Curry.

As one of the best young players in baseball, Soto will undoubtedly make a big profit to the national championships if they actually make the trade. According to MLB Network insider John Heyman, the Yankees will probably have to give up promising players Anthony Volpe and Jason Dominguez as a starting point for a trade offer.

The Nationals and Yankees have until the August 2 trade deadline to work out any potential deal.