The Yankees announced they had traded the player on Sunday afternoon

On Sunday, the New York Yankees sold one of their players.

The Yankees have traded pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a team statement.

Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before the move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and gave up only seven hits and two earned runs.

He also had eight outs and only three batters.

Before this season, he spent one year with the Chicago White Sox (2019) and one season with the Atlanta Braves (2015).

Banuelos will have the opportunity to pass on more for the Pirates’ team, which is still recovering.

They are currently 32-46 and are expected to sell at least a couple of players when the trade deadline comes.