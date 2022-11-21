The xx Announced The Reissue of The Album “Coexist”, Dedicated to The 10th Anniversary

The xx announced the reissue of their second album “Coexist”, dedicated to the 10th anniversary.

The release will include a limited edition of the record on transparent vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here. The expanded digital edition also includes live versions of “Angels”, “Chained” and “Reunion & Sunset”, which you can listen to right now here.

The group, consisting of Jamie xx, Oliver Sim and Romy, reflected on the recording of the latest episode of the monthly Apple 1 Music Interludes residency, which you can listen to here.

“The peculiarity of having records is that they represent a specific diary, a moment of our friendship,” The xx said in a statement.

“The fact that 10 years have passed, and thinking about the time that has passed, and about the music that belonged to other people over these 10 years — “Coexist” means something to us – but the connection that people have with these songs now. Fleeting moments when people say they got married walking down the aisle to the Angels, it’s very surreal and especially to be a part of these people’s lives.”

All three members of The xx have also released solo material after their last joint album “I See You” in 2017.

Most recently, Romy collaborated with Fred Again… on the trance-inspired song “Strong”, two years after the release of her debut solo single “Lifetime”. Meanwhile, Sim released his first album, “Hidden Bastard” in September, and Jamie xx’s latest solo single, the disco-infused “Kill Dem”, was released in September.

Sim recently said that The xx will “definitely” release more music in the future.

Find the tracklist “Coexist (Deluxe Edition”) below.