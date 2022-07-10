The Xbox Game Pass has already confirmed 23 games for 2023

At the moment, more than half a year has passed, but there is still a lot of time for announcements of new video games, releases and much more. Over the past month or so, the fall 2022 video games have become increasingly filled with titles such as Skull and Bones, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and God of War Ragnarok, which have recently received release dates.

In addition to video game releases, many are interested to know what will happen with Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus Premium and/or any announcements related to these services. Fans can already expect the Epic Games Store to hand out tons of mystery games to celebrate the holidays as usual, but the Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus are wild cards. Besides, it’s never too late to think about next year, and Game Pass already has a stacked deck.

Currently, 23 releases have been confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass in 2023. The keyword here is confirmed, as it is obvious that more games will be announced as we get closer, and some games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass without a release window. For example, fans know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on the first day of the Game Pass by June 2023, but they do not know whether it will be a game in the fourth quarter of 2022 or in the first or second quarter of 2023. Because of this ambiguity, he and similar games have been omitted here, but that still leaves 23 games to be expected in Game Pass next year (for now).

List of Xbox Game Pass 2023

It is confirmed that all of the following games will be released on Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2023, in order from the most specific time frame to the least specific.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Spring 2023 release window) Forza Motorsport (spring 2023 release window) Redfall (early 2023 release window) Starfield (early 2023 release window) Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (early 2023 release window) Flintlock: Siege of Dawn (early 2023 release window 2023) Diablo 4 (release 2023) Minecraft Legends (release 2023) Ara: History Untold (release 2023) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (2023 Release window) Ark 2 (2023 release window) Persona 3 Portable (2023 release window) Persona 4 Golden (2023 release window) Replaced (2023 release window) Ereban: Shadow Legacy (2023 release window) Ravenlok (2023 release window) Cocoon (window Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023 release window) League of Legends (2023, all champions) League of Legends: Wild Rift (2023, all champions) Valorant (2023, all agents) Teamfight Tactics (2023, select Little Legends unlocked) Legends of Runeterra (2023, Foundation kits unlocked)

In general, it looks very promising. There are several major games on the list, such as Starfield, Redfall, Forza and Minecraft Legends, and as other games move further in development from the first Xbox studios, it will be interesting to see what else will be released next year. In addition to its own games, there are many third-party AAA games that promise to be released on Xbox Game Pass, but it is clear that in the middle of 2022, Xbox Game Pass is already being prepared for 2023.

