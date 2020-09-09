The Xbox All Access program expands

Microsoft is expanding the number of countries that will be able to access this service, which will allow the purchase of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by installments and without interest.

No luck, at least not yet. Spain is not among the countries chosen to enjoy the Xbox All Access service, through which it is possible to update current consoles to the new generation or access Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from $ 24.99 per month for 24 months and without interests. Through a publication on the official website, Jeff Gattis, Xbox’s marketing department, has reported that this possibility will be extended to new countries.

Xbox All Access is your all-inclusive pass to Xbox. Get the next-gen Xbox of your choice and over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. From $24.99/month for 24 months^ with no upfront cost Learn more: https://t.co/tq1yYYGlXk | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/RYpkBdIZDo — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

It will do so as soon as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10. Initially, Xbox All Access worked in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, but the North American company has decided to launch it in 8 additional countries. The idea is that the program serves so that potential clients take advantage of the opportunity to jump to the new generation of Microsoft. In addition to these 12 countries, in 2021 the range of countries will be further expanded, although the lucky ones have not yet been revealed.



