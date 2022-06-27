The writers of “The Princess” reveal the amazing inspiration for a new thriller

“The Princess” offers a new take on its titular genre, and those behind the film offer their inspiration in an action thriller. The film revolves around the eponymous character Joey King as she is forced to marry a sociopathic member of the royal family in hopes of keeping her kingdom strong after her parents failed to give birth to a male heir. Having refused the wedding, the princess is locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle by a power-hungry royal and turns to fighting her kidnappers to save her family and her kingdom.

In addition to King, the “Princess” includes the star of the TV series “Preacher” Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko from “Black Widow”, Veronica Ngo from “Old Guard”, Martin Taskov and Ivo Arakov. The development of the film was first announced in late 2020, when 20th Century Studios acquired the rights to Lustig and Thornton’s script for Hulu, and Neil H. Moritz became a co-producer with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. The debut of the “Princess” is just around the corner, and the filmmakers talk about its unique development.

During an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant before the release of the film, screenwriters Jake Thornton and Ben Lustig told how they came up with the Princess. The duo revealed unexpected sources of inspiration for the action movie, citing the tale of Rapunzel and Gareth Evans’ “Raid” as the main sources of inspiration for the film. See what Thornton and Lustig shared below:

Thornton: It’s funny that you say Rapunzel meets the Raid, because it was originally. Ben and I were looking forward to meeting two or three years ago, and Ben literally said, “How about playing Rapunzel in The Raid, being a princess at the top of the tower and making your way down, and not a group of policemen making their way to the tower?” As soon as I heard that, I thought, “Yes, this is a movie.” What I liked about him was that he took the image of a princess being held in a tower, but just did something you haven’t seen before. I think that’s what got us excited right away, made me really excited, and we started writing it almost immediately.

Lustig: Yes, I have a five-year-old daughter, and then I watched as many films about princesses as you can imagine, and went to Disneyland. I think at some point Jake and I were always looking at patterns, and it was kind of our task to figure out, “How can we take something that people know and do it in a completely new way?” I’m like, “Okay. , that’s all these movies about princesses. But what if someone was a bully?” And, as Jake said, we just agreed with that.

Lustig and Thornton’s note that the princess is inspired by the movie “Raid” is sure to be an exciting joke for fans of the action genre, given how respected Gareth Evans’ Indonesian action thriller has become in the decade since its release. Not only has the film spawned its own sequel from Evans and an American remake in the works on Netflix under the direction of Patrick Hughes from The Hitman’s Bodyguard, it has also greatly influenced the action genre in recent years. Since then, several films have been made in this genre with similar premises and focused on hand-to-hand fighting after the release of “Raid”, the most notable of which is the Kolstad franchise “John Wick”.

Since Kolstad helps produce the thriller, and Lustig and Thornton call “The Raid” the biggest influence on the film, viewers should look forward to the same level of grounded action in “The Princess” as in these previous works. The trailers for the thriller starring Joey King offer promising glimpses into the star/executive producer’s efforts, primarily to create his own fighting scenes, maintaining a high expectation that the film will capture the same level of excitement and recognition as its masterminds and other actions involving women. thrillers “Explosive Blonde”, “Old Guard” and “Powder milkshake”. Only time will tell when the Princess will be released on Hulu on Friday.