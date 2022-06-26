The writers of “Deadpool 3” assure that the character of Ryan Reynolds will remain with an R rating

Even if those who control things have changed, it looks like the game hasn’t changed since Deadpool 3. According to the writers of “Deadpool 3″, Ryan Reynolds’ “Mouthed Mercenary” will still have the same R rating as before.

Many were concerned that when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and, accordingly, the rights to the film adaptation of Deadpool, the franchise would lose its R-rated style with its inclusion in the Marvel cinematic universe. “Deadpool 3” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said that while they were thrilled that a mercenary with a mouth would potentially be involved in KVM in the near future, Disney apparently didn’t hold them back by what they might or might not show on screen. the next movie

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Reese said that fans can be sure that Deadpool will remain the same character without any restrictions. “Don’t worry about it,” Reese said. “They have provided great support in this regard. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross the line, maybe at some point we’ll hear, “Maybe not that joke.” We’ve been doing this separately from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen success, and they’ve had even more success. So hopefully it will be a marriage made in heaven. But we definitely got their support, and that’s great.”

Two films about Deadpool caused the same resonance, because, despite the fact that the character is technically a superhero, they are primarily comedies, and only then films about superheroes. Moreover, they have brought a surprisingly emotional depth to their films, which perhaps can only be allowed because of their R rating, and also because they are not limited to being in the cinematic universe like other films in the MCU. . In fact, they have their own history.

It would be fun to see how Deadpool interacts with other MCU characters, and also not force him to adhere to the limitations of MCU history in the sense that everyone’s individual stories mostly contribute to the overall larger universe. This goes back to the old saying that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It can also only continue the joke that Deadpool is so comfortable talking only to the characters in his story because the studio doesn’t allow him to talk to anyone else.

Of course, if the third cinematic part with Deadpool does not meet expectations, the MCU really gives the character the opportunity to increase his value again. That’s how Spider-Man got his fanfare back. When the first two franchises starring Crawler more or less failed, the Marvel cinematic universe introduced him, which restored the lost faith in him. Even though fans would prefer Deadpool to have its own story, it would never be a bad idea to have fault tolerance.

“Deadpool 3” is in development at Marvel Studios.