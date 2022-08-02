The writer of the 6th season of “Better call Saul” teases that there are even more answers ahead for Kim

Warning! Spoilers for season 6 of the TV series “Better call Saul”

“Better Call Saul” screenwriter Thomas Schnauz teases that viewers will get more answers about the fate of Kim (Rhea Seahorn) in the last two episodes of the show. Schnauz has written and directed the series since its inception, joining the creative team during the third season of the predecessor “Breaking Bad,” and received nine Emmy Award nominations for his work on the script and producing “Better Call Saul.” His last episode of the series, especially under the title “Breaking Bad”, tied together the narratives of the two shows.

“Better Call Saul” tells about the life of Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman, about how he turns from a serious lawyer into a charismatic fraudster. Much of this development is due to his wife Kim, who dumps him in season 6, episode 9 of “Fun and Games”. Although Kim is absent from the next two episodes of Better Call Saul, Saul is seen trying to communicate with her on the phone in Breaking Bad, where the conversation goes badly, prompting Saul to start cheating again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schnauz talks about a key scene and how it will affect the last two episodes of the series. He says that whatever the phone call was about, it really upset Saul, and that it will be important to know what was said. He also says that the details of the phone call will be revealed in the next episode, confirming that viewers will know the details before the story ends. Read his quote below:

Well, I don’t want to give anything away, but we don’t hear the phone ring. So we don’t know exactly what we told Jin. This is something very frustrating. This is something that really upsets him. So I think we’ll have to wait and see exactly what happened during that phone call, and we’ll hear the details in the next episode.

Kim’s death is one of the most popular fan theories related to “Better Call Saul,” so it was interesting for Schnauz to confirm that she is still alive and still wants to know about Saul. Her absence has cast a shadow over the most recent episodes, and hopefully the last two hours can provide some closure for the fan favorite. Perhaps the details of the phone call will provide enough answers to show where Kim is on the timeline, having successfully escaped from her former life.

Kim is one of the greatest characters on television, and it would be a disservice not to give her a proper ending. Despite the fact that it was known from the very beginning that Kim would not appear in the series “Breaking Bad”, her final fate should greatly affect the ending of “Better call Saul”. No matter what, Schnauz says that the details of the phone call will be revealed, and hopefully this will serve as some closure for Kim on Better Call Saul.