The Worst places to lose subscribers in Skyrim

In The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the loss of one of the many available followers is rarely a pleasure, but in some places it is worse to leave it than in others. Huge caves full of enemies, or areas that are difficult to navigate, can be the worst places. that the Dragonborn might lose one of their loyal allies. Getting them can be difficult and annoying, especially since they don’t show up on the Skyrim map.

Skyrim has 66 followers that players can take with them in their quest to kill Alduin the World Eater. They are loyal and loyal to Dovakin, but unfortunately, sometimes it’s easy for players to lose them at some point in their journey. Whether it’s Lydia, one of the companions, or Serana from the vampires of Volkihar, losing a follower often means facing the most terrible and terrible enemies in Skyrim alone, as well as leaving valuable loot. Players can also only take one with them at a time, so if their lost follower doesn’t die, they’ll be forced to navigate Skyrim alone for a while.

There are several ways that players can lose their followers in Skyrim. Telling them to wait somewhere for some reason and then forget about them and leave is perhaps the most common, but some of the glitches that the game is known for can lead to their complete disappearance. They usually quickly return to the player’s side if he loses them in this way, but this is still an unpleasant aspect of Skyrim. However, they can be invaluable if Dovakin can keep them to himself until players recruit some of Skyrim’s followers, such as Sven from Riverwood.

Blackreach is one of the Worst places in Skyrim where you can lose a Follower

Blackreach is a cave system deep beneath Skyrim that connects three different Dwemer cities. This is a vast area in which more needs to be done than a cursory inspection will show, but it is also one of the most annoying places where you can lose Lydia or one of the other numerous followers of Skyrim. Its size means that if a player leaves his companion there, it will be extremely difficult to find him again, and since many things look the same and it is quite easy to get lost, he can spend a lot of time searching for the chosen companion. This area also has some of Skyrim’s most hidden and easily overlooked quests; one of them, to find the 20 red roots of Nirn, is very time-consuming and frustrating, and gets even worse when the player finally leaves the cave only to remember that his follower was waiting for him somewhere inside.

There are also many powerful enemies in Blackreach that players will have to fight, both when they first explore and if they have to go back to get their follower back. The Fulmer, as well as the coruses and the frostbitten spiders that follow them, with their debilitating poisons, pose the least threat in the Black Reach. Dragons and Dwemer Centurions await the player in one of Skyrim’s largest cave systems, and while they become less dangerous at higher levels, encountering them without a companion can still be annoying and potentially dangerous, especially when searching throughout the cave. Exploring Blackreach before they’re ready should be a mistake Skyrim players only make once, and since followers can die forever if they take enough damage, their loss may be the least worst thing that can happen to them if their Dragonborn isn’t ready for the enemies inside.

The Invisible Pit is a very bad place to lose followers in Skyrim

The Invisible Pit is not one of the most famous places in Skyrim, but it is another of the worst places to leave followers. The entrance is a long drop-down list, and since followers can make mistakes and jump all the way at once, often dying, it’s better to leave them outside and explore alone. This is one of the reasons why leaving them is not the place, as it can be easy for the follower to slip out of the player’s head as soon as he leaves the cave and heads for the next adventure. It’s not that hard to get them, as they can just get to the pit quickly, but if they forget about them for a long period of time while exploring the exciting open world of Skyrim, it can be difficult to remember where they are.