The worst mistake of the series could be in Alex’s story

Supergirl’s Alex believed in the goal, purpose, and structure of the agency she had sworn to serve. She took her role as head of the DEO very seriously, emphasizing the need to operate within the rules, the opposite of a vigilante in every way.

In Supergirl, Alex has been on a path of discovery, realizing that she did not need the DEO to define her identity. She discovered that she can be a superhero in her own right, a powerful and natural next step in her evolution.

Supergirl is not a vigilante drama like Arrow or Batwoman. Calling Alex a vigilante goes against the direction of the story the show has created for her, as her actions and motivations do not align with the path of a vigilante.

She didn’t don a hood or costume to go out patrolling the streets in search of criminals – she did so to protect once again those she loved, this time from the grave threat posed by the Leviathan in Supergirl.

Alex Danvers is not an outlaw with something to prove or avenge. That’s not her nature in Supergirl that she only has one season left to significantly conclude the characters’ relationships.

So sending Alex as an abrupt vigilante on Supergirl would only be detrimental. Sending her this way would be a bewildering misunderstanding of all the growth her character has shown in the series.

If you call Alex a vigilante, then you must give the same label to Supergirl, Martian Manhunter, Brainy and Dreamer, because they all fight for the same cause: to protect the world and the people they love.

Over and over again, the Supergirl show has reminded audiences that heroism exists apart from superpowers. Alex Danvers has shown that he has the strength, courage, heart and will of a superhero, not a vigilante.



