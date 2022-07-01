The worst mistake in the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (this is not a story)

While the plot changes made by the 2010 remake of Nightmare on Elm Street were bad decisions, they were not what ultimately doomed the attempt to revive the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. It’s not easy to bring a horror franchise back to life. Ironically, given the fact that slasher villains are very hard to kill, reviving a horror series may be almost impossible, regardless of the approach the filmmakers take.

Many remakes, such as director Rob Zombie’s reimagining of Halloween or 2009’s Friday the 13th, overly rely on origin stories and strip their villains of their mystique. Everything that was once mysterious in the inconspicuous monsters of the original film is spelled out and as a result becomes insipid and unambiguous. However, when horror remakes take the opposite approach and simply recreate the original film step by step, like the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, they are criticized for not changing the source material enough to justify reinterpretation.

The 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street was derided by critics as an unmemorable and unimaginative remake of the original 1984 slasher, but that wasn’t the main problem of the film. Instead, 2010’s “Nightmare on Elm Street” was a rare case of a horror movie that would benefit from more computer graphics. Although this may seem blasphemous to some adherents of the genre (and this is not facilitated by the terrible computer graphics that the remake uses), the fact that the dream demon Freddy Krueger can change reality in the dream world would be a rare case where an abundance of computer graphics could help. it was a welcome addition to this horror movie. Instead, the remake decided to accurately recreate the original film and not add memorable ambitious new murder scenes, thereby squandering the technological advances that the filmmakers have made since the original series.

Why they hate the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

The reinterpretation of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 2010 made Freddie’s backstory more creepy, deprived the film of all humor and could not significantly change the plot of the original film. The changes made were not liked, from confirmation of Freddie’s pedophilia to a misleading hint that he could be innocent. Although this last detail could have saved the remake, since the earliest script of the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street showed that Freddie was innocent, and as a result completely rewrote the franchise, the decision to cut this twist meant that the film offered nothing new to viewers familiar with the original series. This prompted many reviewers to call the unoriginal story the biggest drawback of the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. However, a remake that follows the plot of the original film but contains more ambitious death scenes could work well, as they were known to be the most important part of the appeal of the slasher franchise.

The biggest mistake of the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

A horror movie made in the 2010s rarely needs more computer graphics, but that’s what would save a remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. His best scene was a rare murder that was both different from the original film and created an effect that could not have been achieved without computer graphics, when Freddie broke through the mirror and stuck his clawed glove right into the skull of Nancy’s mother. The moment was shocking, horrific and original, but it was also too late and was only added because a similar scene from the original movie (Freddie pulls Nancy’s mother through the window) was too comically dated for the remake to recreate the moment verbatim. In addition to this final scene, the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” recreates the murders from the original film, rather than creating completely new deaths. Thus, all of Freddie’s computer graphics murders were boring repetitions of earlier death scenes, whereas they could have been much more ambitious and inventive sequences.

Why the remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 2010 needed more computer graphics

The franchise did a lot with practical effects in the 80s, as evidenced by the horrific scene of the death of a motorcyclist in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5”. Several forays into computer graphics were as shamefully outdated as any computer graphics of the era, and these occasional ill-fated moments prove that computer graphics were not yet capable of realizing the villain’s ambitions at the time the sequels were released. However, Freddy’s abilities, which allow him to distort reality itself in his sleep, were perfect for CGI once the technology became available, and a remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street that wasn’t slavishly devoted to revising the original could take advantage of that. Sequels included gruesome scenes such as Freddy turning an unfortunate character into a puppet before his demise, using his veins as puppet strings, and a villain turning another poor soul into a cockroach, proving that the series was clearly ambitious enough to capitalize on the death scene using computer graphics.