The worst dramas in history according to their low audience

The low audience that some dramas received in South Korea classified them as the worst of their time, we tell you about some K-Dramas of 2020 and other remakes that faced this rating.

Korean drama fans around the world were in for a huge surprise when it was recently announced that The King: Eternal Monarch had been voted the worst drama of 2020, WHAT? This happened when the portal joy24 news announced which were the series that received a smaller audience in South Korea, but there are other K-Dramas that ran with the same fate.

Outside of South Korea, fans enjoy dramas in a different way, which is why many times viewers in that country have a different opinion than what is perceived abroad.

A series can be a success in one territory, but a failure in another. When a K-Drama doesn’t get much attention in South Korea, it can earn a spot on the worst list, but it’s not that it’s bad series, but within Korean territory, it received very low audience ratings.

Here we tell you about some series this year that were considered the worst for their results on Korean television, but we also added some remakes that will surprise you.

K-DRAMAS THAT WERE CHOSEN AS THE WORST

BACKSTREET ROOKIE

The K-drama featured a performance by one of the biggest stars of Korean entertainment, Ji Chang Wook, but that didn’t save the series from low ratings in South Korea. The main reason was that it received criticism about the romance story with a considerable age difference, which upset many of those who started out watching the drama.

HI BYE, MOM

The tvN drama presented us with an emotional story about Cha Yu Ri, who after dying remains with his family until he is given the opportunity to return to the world of the living for only one season. The plot did not convince the South Korean audience and due to the low rates, it is also part of the ‘worst’ of 2020.

MEOW THE SECRET BOY

This series featured a novel story where a cat named Hong Jo takes on a human form to help his owner, who faces difficult situations. However, this Korean drama did not captivate the hearts of Koreans and it maintained a low audience during its broadcast.

A PIECE OF YOUR MIND

This romance story was scheduled to run 16 episodes, which were cut down to just 12 due to low viewership ratings. It received criticism for a slow plot, so an attempt was made to make the plot more dynamic by cutting out some parts of the story.

MONEY GAME

The drama aroused public interest because it was an unusual story, but it also received criticism for being a slow-moving story that did not captivate the audience. Its low audience ratings held up to the end.

THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH

Although after its announcement and at the beginning of its broadcast it aroused the interest of many by the incredible cast, in South Korea the production received criticism for various issues related to Japan that were shown in the episodes, the story was not attractive to the audience of This country, so although it remained among the most watched Netflix series, its results in Korea place it as one of the worst.

PLAYFUL KISS

Although it is difficult to believe, this series that has been seen around the world obtained very low audience results. It starred Kim Hyun Joong and Jung So Min and although there have been several adaptations of this story, the Korean version did not do well at all.

TO THE BEAUTIFUL YOU

Another adaptation that did not receive the expected attention in South Korea was To The Beautiful You. The series featured two K-Pop stars as its leads, but received criticism for having a slow development.



