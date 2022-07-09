The worst deleted scene of “The Gift of Death” would make “Harry Potter” better

What could be called the worst deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows would make Harry Potter an even better character. The first part of the Deathly Hallows was released in November 2010 and served as the first part of the grand finale of the Harry Potter series. The film tells the story of Harry Potter and his friends who go on a painful quest to destroy the horcruxes of Lord Voldemort. However, the inclusion of one deleted scene could add even more depth to the penultimate chapter of the series.

The first part of the Deathly Hallows begins with Harry, Ron and Hermione saying goodbye to the lives they know and must leave behind. Harry watches as the Dursleys pack up their car to leave Privet Drive. However, there is a deleted scene depicting a lengthy goodbye between Harry and the Dursleys. In this scene, Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin, questions why Harry is not accompanying the family, to which Vernon Dursley replies that Harry probably won’t want to go with them. Harry confirms this and replies that the Dursleys have always considered him a waste of time. Dudley, ignoring his father’s calls, approaches Harry and says he doesn’t think it’s a waste of space. They shake hands goodbye, and when Dudley leaves, Harry smiles and says, “See you, Big Dee.”

This scene of the authentic moment between the two cousins was more accurate, as in the book, was completely filmed and created since Harry saved Dudley from the dementors back in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, however, it still remains from the clipping. floor of the room. His removal deprived the film of the opportunity to demonstrate the main character development both in how far Dudley has come since the release of the first film, and in how sincere and compassionate Harry has managed to remain, despite everything he has been through and what he has yet to face.

Dudley finally stood up in front of his family to say a dignified goodbye to Harry, which brought him some redemption for the role he played in the Dursleys’ mistreatment of Harry. However, Harry’s acceptance of this olive branch is a more impressive character development. While Harry always stood up for others who were bullied, Harry struggled to stand up to the Dursleys for years until Voldemort returned, which shows how much damage the Dursleys had done to him. After sixteen years of abuse and Dudley either being inactive or even participating, Harry had every right not to accept Dudley’s new behavior. However, he welcomes it with a smile, forgiving him and even sharing the hope of their reunion in the future. Saving this scene at the beginning of the Deathly Hallows, right before plunging into the magical war, will remind viewers of what kind of hero Harry is and how much he has grown over the years.

There are many deleted scenes from the Deathly Hallows that should have been preserved in the film, but this exchange between Harry and Dudley is an exceptional case. Dudley showed Harry that he was ready to change, and Harry showed that he was ready to forgive. It is a pity that the film, steeped in themes of change and forgiveness, did not demonstrate them at the very beginning, when the two boys found a common language in a reluctant farewell.