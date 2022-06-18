The Worst 4-Star Genshin Impact Weapon

Choosing a weapon for a character in Genshin Impact is an important choice, as it determines the character’s characteristics, strength, and perhaps even the style of play. Choosing the weapon that increases the character’s strength the most helps the player become stronger, but not all weapons in Genshin Impact are the same. As for the 4 stars, some of them are extremely strong, while others are not so good and remain in the dust.

Some 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact are so strong that having a 5-star weapon instead is just a bonus. For example, while “Absorbing Lightning” is Shogun Raiden’s best weapon, “Catch” is such a good weapon that players shouldn’t feel the need to pull on a 5—star weapon if they really don’t want to. Other 4-star weapons, such as Vidsit and combat pass weapons in Genshin Impact, are also very strong and can really boost a character’s strength.

However, there are several 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact that aren’t really very good. They have some redeeming qualities, such as accessibility or a solid core characteristic, but for some of these weapons, the passive ability completely holds them back. Some 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact really should be considered for use only if the player has nothing better, and it should serve as a placeholder until something stronger appears.

Which 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact is bad

The bell is a rather infamous weapon in Genshin Impact. It is usually the center of jokes as the worst 4-star player in the game, and its reputation is not unreasonable. The bell is a 4—star claymore with a basic HP% and a fairly mild liability. In fact, when an equipped character takes damage, he gets a shield in Genshin Impact depending on his maximum HP and a small increase in damage. Although not useless, The Bell is an absolutely ordinary claymore. Currently, there are no claymore characters in Genshin Impact that would even scale with HP, which means that installing a claymore with %HP on any current claymore character is a waste of statistics. There are much better options, even for F2P players, since there are weapons that can be created, such as Prototype Archaic and Whiteblind.

The Eye of Perception is a pretty strange weapon because it’s OK – it’s just that Genshin Impact has a lot of better catalyst options. The Eye of Perception is a 4-star catalyst with the main characteristic of ATK% and a passive, which gives the character a chance to shoot a bolt that deals damage depending on ATK. Another 4-star catalyst, Frostbearer, has a similar situation with both The Bell and Eye of Perception. Frostbearer has a basic characteristic of ATK% and a passive, which gives an equipped character a chance to drop an icicle that deals damage, increasing damage if the enemy is dealt Cryo. As in the case of The Bell, there are no cryo-catalyst users in Genshin Impact, so the liability is useless.

The Royal Weapon in Genshin Impact is a series of 4–star weapons that can be purchased in the Store for Star Shine. All of these weapons have a basic characteristic of ATK% with a passive that increases the CRIT Rate, but this increase is reset when an equipped character deals critical damage. Simply put, the mismatch of this weapon makes it so bad, and it really should never be bought in a Store, as the Blackcliffe weapon is a much better option if the player needs a 4-star weapon, since at least the Blackcliffe Weapon has a valuable basic CRIT DMG%.

The usual pattern with some of the worst Genshin Impact weapons is that they have %ATK as the primary metric. While this isn’t the worst, as HP and DEF are undesirable for most Genshin Impact characters, stats like CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery, and Energy Recharge are usually of great value as stats. However, some characters in Genshin Impact, such as Jin, scale well with ATK and work well with this type of weapon, but these instances are usually exceptions. To choose the most valuable weapon for a character, players must look at the main characteristic of the weapon, as well as determine how effectively the character can use his passivity. This way, players will be able to choose weapons that shine on their characters.

