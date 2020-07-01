The World’s Most Efficient Aerodynamics Car: Lucid Air

A car manufacturer called Lucid Motors has designed the vehicle with the most efficient aerodynamics in the world. This vehicle, which is called “Air” by the company, attracts attention with its 0.21 friction coefficient and stands out with its stylish design.

Cars, once called luxury, are now part of our lives. Vehicles that are released today and have unique technologies have now become a personal assistant. Moreover, some companies that want to take the event to a little more extreme include extremely impressive details in the cars they designed. Just like Lucid Motors did …

Lucid Motors, a US-based car manufacturer, is one of the companies that draw attention with its electric motor vehicles. Although we do not see Turkey as companies in the market, both quality and their vehicles trying to gain the attention of consumers with the performance of the foreground. The last move of the company was the “Air” model, which has the most efficient aerodynamics in the world. According to the aerodynamic tests, Air has only a friction coefficient of 0.21.

Introducing Lucid Air

Lucid Air has a proprietary air intake system at the rear of the front bumper. This system produces a vortex in the vehicle and at the same time minimizes the air intake opening. This improves the vehicle’s aerodynamic efficiency while distributing air evenly. Not only that, the company wanted to create an aerodynamic diffuser and created its design at the rear of the vehicle accordingly.

The aerodynamic efficiency of Lucid Air also has a direct impact on the range and performance of this electric powered sedan. Already tests show that the vehicle gives confidence even at high speeds. By the way, the maximum speed of the vehicle is 378 kilometers per hour and these speeds are reached in the tests carried out.

Lucid Airi Our vision is unlikely in Turkey. In fact, the vehicle is not yet on the market. The company announced that it will organize an event on September 9 in the statements made on the subject and within the scope of this event, Lucid Air will mention the price, equipment options and all other details about the vehicle. Now let’s leave you alone with the aerodynamic test of Lucid Air.

Here is the test for the car with the best aerodynamics in the world



