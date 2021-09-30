The world’s lightest: Sharp Aquos zero6 introduced

The Sharp Aquos zero6, which was launched as the world’s lightest 5G phone and has a refresh rate of 240 Hz, was introduced. Here are the specs of the device

Although Sharp is not included in the competition in the smartphone industry, it is constantly breaking new ground with the models it has developed. While the Aquos R3 with its double-notch screen and the Aquos R6 with its 1-inch camera sensor were the most remarkable models, another model that broke the world record came. Here are the Sharp Aquos zero6 features that offer 240 Hz refresh rate!

Although the refresh rate is quite high, it is not a first for Sharp. The Zero 2 model, released last year, similarly offers a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The detail that makes this phone remarkable is that it is the lightest phone in the world with 5G support!

Sharp Aquos zero6 with 240Hz refresh rate

Specifically, the zero6 is the lightest 5G phone with a screen larger than 6 inches and a battery of 4000mAh or higher. The first competitor that comes to mind, the iPhone 12 mini, weighs 135 grams, but it has a 5.4-inch screen and a 2,227 mAh battery. The 13 mini weighs 141 grams. The device weighs 146 grams among 5G phones. In this way, it can be among the lightest 5G phones.

Powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor produced with an 8 nm fabrication process, the phone’s 6.4-inch IGZO OLED screen offers 1080p+ resolution and supports 10-bit images. As we have just mentioned, this screen, which can reach 240 Hz refresh rate, is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and includes a fingerprint reader.

With 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.2), the zero6 also has a microSD card slot. Equipped with the ProPix3 image processing engine that offers a wide dynamic range, the main camera of the phone has a resolution of 48 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.8.

This camera is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom and an 8 Megapilsek ultra wide angle camera with a 120 degree angle of view, as well as a 3D ToF sensor. The phone, which does not support fast charging and is powered by a 4010 mAh battery that can be fully charged in 2 hours and 10 minutes, has IP68 and IPX5 certificates.

The Sharp Aquos zero6, whose price has not yet been determined, is expected to be available for pre-order these days.