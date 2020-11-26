Apple recently launched the latest MacBook series that includes the M1 processor, increasing the battery life and speed of the laptop. Along with this, the new MacBooks also have the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps. At this point, a YouTuber tried to use his newly purchased MacBook as a Tesla key.

The world’s largest car key: MacBook with M1 processor

Quinn Nelson, a YouTuber who runs the Snazzy Labs channel, managed to install the Tesla app directly on his laptop. He then decided to use his M1 processor Macbook as “the world’s largest car key”.

By installing the Telsa app on his computer, Nelson discovered that he could use his device as a functional car key. However, it also had to fix a few issues for it to really work. The Tesla app is currently not available in the app store on MacBooks, so Nelson had to free the app’s IPA (file format for apps on the iOS operating system) before manually installing it on the laptop.

I have the world's biggest car key and the world's stupidest use for an M1 Mac. pic.twitter.com/oSqvVZHh1p — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) November 23, 2020

The methods he tried worked and formed the world’s largest Tesla switch. Nelson not only used it to honk the car’s horn via his laptop’s bluetooth connection, but also to unlock the car’s door and start the car.



