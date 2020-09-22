The world’s first lamp to ‘kill’ the coronavirus with light

A Japanese company called Ushio has officially announced and launched the world’s first light to kill the coronavirus. The lamp named Care 222 UV is currently sold only to medical institutions.

Ushio, a Japan-based lighting equipment manufacturer, announced the world’s first coronavirus ‘killing’ ultraviolet (UV – ultraviolet) lamp. The Care 222 UV lamp, developed with Columbia University; In general, it is planned to be used in places such as public transportation, elevators, offices where human circulation is high and the possibility of infection is high.

Ultraviolet lamps are currently widely used as a sterilization tool, especially in the medical and food industry. However, since these lamps cause skin cancer and eye disorders, they cannot serve the same purpose in places where people are present.

The world’s first coronavirus-killing UV lamp: Ushio Care 222 UV

The UV lamp announced by Ushio, on the other hand, emits ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers, unlike the traditional 254 nanometer wavelength ultraviolet light used in the medicine and food industry, and according to the company’s claim, this light does not pose a danger to either the skin or the eyes.

According to Ushio’s claim, Care 222 UV, when installed on the ceiling, manages to ‘kill’ 99 percent of bacteria and viruses on all surfaces and objects within a 3 square meter area 2.5 meters from the lamp. (Since viruses are not living creatures, we can say ‘ineffective’.) According to Ushio, a study conducted by Hiroshima University confirmed that 222 nanometer ultraviolet rays are effective in neutralizing the coronavirus.

With a weight of 1.2 kilograms, Care 222 UV is available for sale when a thick volume book is left and a price tag of 300,000 Japanese Yen. The company stated that it only accepts orders from medical institutions for now, but that the product will be supplied to other customers with the supply and demand balance in the future.



