The world touches 33 million cases of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic continues its advance in the world, where it already leaves almost 33 million people infected, including more than 994,000 fatalities, with the United States, India and Brazil as the most affected countries, according to the balance provided by Johns University Hopkins.

COVID-19 leaves a global balance of 32,860,689 cases this Sunday – compared to 32.5 million on Saturday -, which includes 994,216 deceased people and 22,742,215 recovered in a total of 188 countries on all continents.

The United States remains in the lead with 7,078,798 positives and 204,497 deaths; followed by India, which is already very close to 6 million cases of coronavirus (5,992,532), including 94,503 fatalities; and from Brazil, which has 4,717,991 infections and 141,406 deaths.

Russia is next, with 1,146,273 cases and 20,239 deaths; Colombia, the country most affected by the pandemic in Latin America, with 806,038 and 25,296, respectively; although it is followed by Peru (794,584 and 32,037) and Mexico (726,431 and 76,243).

The ‘top ten’ is completed by Spain, which registers 716,481 cases and 31,232 deaths –according to estimates from the American university–; Argentina, with 702,484 infected and 15,543 deaths; and South Africa (669,498 and 16,376), where the virus has the highest incidence in Africa.

Below 600,000 positives are France (552,454), Chile (455,979), Iran (443,086) and the United Kingdom (431,817), as well as Bangaldesh (357,873), Iraq (345,969), Saudi Arabia (332,790), Turkey (312,966 ), Pakistan (310,275), Italy (308,104), Philippines (304,226), Germany (285,027), Indonesia (271,339), Israel (229,374) and Ukraine (203,799).

In the step of 100,000 cases appear Canada (153,770), Ecuador (133,981), Bolivia (133,592), Qatar (124,850), Romania (121,235), Morocco (115,241), Netherlands (113,518), Belgium (112,803), Republic Dominican Republic (110,957), Panama (110,108), Kazakhstan (107,723), Kuwait (103,199) and Egypt (102,736).



