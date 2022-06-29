The world premiere of Daniel Craig’s sequel “Get Knives” has already been announced and is coming soon

Ryan Johnson made a Star Wars movie (albeit an ambiguous Star Wars movie), helped Bryce Willis play one of the most striking roles in the sci-fi thriller “The Loop” and earned recognition in the indie film “Brick”, his debut film noir, which takes place in a modern the world. middle school. But it is the director’s detective film “Get Knives” that can become his most popular and beloved film, which is why so many people are looking forward to its continuation. Recently we learned that the upcoming film will be called “Glass Bow: The Riddle of Getting Knives”. And now we know where the world premiere of the mysterious murder will take place.

According to a press release, the world premiere of the film “Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives” will take place at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival. It’s important to note that by calling this the world premiere of the film, it means that Glass Onion is going to skip the Telluride and Venice film festivals, which take place around this time and often compete for exclusive access to the expected titles. When it came to the next Knives Out, TIFF won the battle.

And that’s right. Ryan Johnson has a long history of participating in the Toronto International Film Festival. The world premiere of the original film “Get Knives” took place on TIFF on September 7, 2019. One of Johnson’s films, “The Loop,” even served as the opening of a film festival in 2012, where he sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the fantastic incarnation of Bruce Willis performed by Joseph Gordon Levitt. and Emily Blunt spoke for the first time about how she holds a shotgun on the screen. Prior to that, Johnson presented his bizarre painting “The Bloom Brothers” at TIFF. He’s obviously very comfortable at this festival, and he has an incredible working relationship with them.

There are few details about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but we know some interesting facts that are worth sharing. Instead of a direct sequel involving the bulk of the returning cast, Daniel Craig will take on the role of Detective Benoit Blanc, this time traveling to Greece to “uncover layers of mystery involving a new cast of bright suspects,” according to the release. . And what a cast it is! Craig will be joined on this expedition by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeleine Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Batista. The star of the original “Get Knives” movie Jamie Lee Curtis stunningly answered the question of why the original cast did not return, but in fact, based on the updates that Johnson gave to his fans through his active social media account, he views these stories as one- (at the moment) and is pleased that that Daniel Craig appears in Hercules Poirot style and solves the crime in front of many famous and talented colleagues.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a Netflix movie, but given how it's going in Toronto, we expect it to have a proper theatrical release, at least for a limited time, before it hits the streaming service.