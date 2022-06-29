The world of sports reacts to the rankings of the Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma’s final victory over Texas and victory in the Women’s College World Series made a lot of noise on television.

A total of 1.74 million people tuned in to watch the Sooners win it all, which is more than the 1.54 million who watched Ole Miss beat Oklahoma and win the Men’s College World Series.

According to Front Office Sports, the final series between OU and Texas became the most popular baseball or softball game among colleges in 2022.

In general, this news is regarded as a big positive for women’s sports on television.

“Show more softball on TV. Show more volleyball on TV. Show more women’s hockey and football on television,” says the Twitter account of the popular Wisconsin blog Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “There are so many people who want to watch them, they just don’t get a chance. To put it more cynically: you can also make a lot of money here from an almost unused group of fans.”

“Well, all right, all right. If I didn’t know any better, I would swear that investing in women’s sports… is working,” said former sports blogger and editor Adam Jacobi.

“I like the pace and the way softball is played, for example,” said former Memphis offensive lineman and current radio host Gabe Kuhn. “It’s no surprise to me, tbh.”

“Give women the same opportunities and let the audience decide! If you build it, they will come!!!” said Holly Rowe of ESPN.

Oklahoma has won consecutive national softball titles and four championships in the last six seasons.

The more college sports achievements are shown on television, the better. This is an added bonus when it comes to women’s sports, especially on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.