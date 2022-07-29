The world of sports media reacts to Charles Barkley’s Friday news – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Charles Barkley’s dance with the LIV Golf series has come to an end.

On Friday, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame told the New York Post that he has stopped negotiations with the Saudi-backed organization and will remain committed to the Inside the NBA program on TNT.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told sports media insider Andrew Marchand. “I wish these guys great success and only the best. But in my best interest and to be honest with Turner—because Turner and basketball have given me everything in my life—I’d better move on and I’ll stay with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

The world of sports media reacted to this news on Twitter.

Countless fans are thrilled that Chuck remains a participant in one of the most beloved sports shows in history.

“We are all grateful!!!!!!!! NBA TNT wouldn’t be the same without Ole Chuck!” one wrote.

“Thank God. I need more time with Chuck on TNT,” another said.

“Chuck complaining all season about all the money he’s lost is going to be high comedy,” another joked.

According to Marchand, LIV has not yet offered Barkley a deal. He decided to end discussions with the invitation series before they could offer him what was expected to be a major broadcast contract.

The hugely popular American TV host has three years and $30 million left under his current contract with TNT.