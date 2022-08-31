The world of NASCAR reacts to the news of cruel punishments

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed down a harsh sentence to Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be violating federation rules.

According to the message NASCAR.com , NASCAR officials imposed an L2 level penalty on the Chevrolet of the NASCAR Xfinity series under the number 51 of the Jeremy Clements Racing team.

“A cruel punishment for Jeremy Clements after NASCAR discovered a violation in the intake manifold during the dismantling of the research center,” said NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck. “Clements’ victory in Daytona no longer counts in the playoffs, he loses 75 points, and his crew chief is fined $60,000. Oh, oh, oh.”

NASCAR fans immediately flocked to social media to react to the news.

“The location of the failed check should not matter. If NASCAR can pick up a victory on the track right after the race, it can do the same a few days after the race. Hamlin’s victory at Pocono didn’t happen,” said one NASCAR reporter.

Most fans felt terrible about Clements.

“I feel sick,” another fan said.

“I have no words when I read this for the first time,” said a third fan.

