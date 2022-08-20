The world of golf reacts to the tough will of Zalatoris News

Will Zalatoris entered Saturday’s BMW Championship stage just five steps away from Adam Scott.

The 26-year-old star from Wake Forest seemed to have straightened his back after a trip to No. 4. The NBC crew filmed Zalatoris on the floor trying to get rid of the injury.

After trying to stand up, Zalatoris eventually refused to participate in the event. The official statement of the PGA Tour says that Zalatoris refused to participate because of his back.

Fans were stunned by the news.

“He came out on his shield, we will never forget last week,” said one fan.

“Yeah. I hope for a quick return,” said another fan waiting to see if Zalatoris will be able to compete at East Lake.

“Zalatoris took first place in the FedExCup standings this week and will qualify for the TOUR championship next week (currently second place in the standings after Scotty Scheffler is predicted),” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

I hope he will recover quickly and play in the final round of the playoffs.