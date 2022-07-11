The world of golf reacts to the photos of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

There is nothing more iconic than Tiger Woods and the Golden Bear at St Andrews.

On the eve of the 150th Open Championship, Woods and 18-time major tournament winner Jack Nicklaus were photographed on legendary links.

The golf world reacted to the photos of great players on social networks.

“The two best ever,— one user replied.

“It just can’t get better,” tweeted Jay Coffin.

“Did he step on Jack’s foot?” CNBC’s Jay Yarow asked.

“There’s nothing more iconic than this,” Mark McDonnell said. “I’m looking forward to a special week at St Andrews.”

“Now it’s a picture,— commented Trey Wingo.

“Training class.”

“This can’t be bought!!!!!” This was reported by CBS correspondent Brian Coachman. “Amazing.”

Tiger will be looking to add to the pair’s total of 155 PGA wins, which will be a truly historic performance this weekend.