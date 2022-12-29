The world lost an icon when Stan Lee passed away from the world of the living in 2018. However, it will forever remain in our deepest memories every time we come across the term “Marvel Cinematic Universe”. On the day of his 100th birthday, we remember him as a legend who all his life contributed to the creation of the MCU as it is now. Not only we, but the entire cinematic universe gathered on this day to honor the memory of the creator who made the unimaginable possible.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7MlWtP1IVD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 28, 2022

The world has witnessed how Stan Lee included these so otherworldly characters in people’s lives. Since he spent almost 50 years of his life writing to children about social justice and improving people’s lives, he really created a lot of superheroes, but with a touch of humanity and real feelings that united us all into one community. Remembering his greatest works, stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Rock himself and co-chairman of the DC studio, James Gunn used his social media to pay tribute to the legend.

Celebrities remember Stan Lee on the day of his 100th birthday.

“Happy birthday, old friend and mentor @TheRealStanlee,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on his Twitter page. Further, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the eternal support, he continued: “When I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he always supported and encouraged me so much that it amazed me.” His kindness really touched the Hollywood first-rate actor when he completed his signature with a connecting hand and a red heart emoji.

On Instagram , James Gunn wrote: “Happy birthday, Stan Lee. I miss you, my friend.” The President of Marvel concluded his speech with the hashtag #StanLee100.

Following the example, the “Deadpool” star also expressed sincere wishes to the Marvel maestro. A few hours ago, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself and Hugh Jackman sitting next to the then chairman of Marvel. The image dates back to the 2015 X-Men Apocalypse panel at the San Diego International Comic-Con.

Other famous characters, such as Kevin Smith and William Shatner, also shared their memories, saying that they miss the old man and his “endless parade of smiles.” Lee’s stand must have left us, but his legacy will remain forever. With characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man, whom he brought to life, the universe will forever remain in debt to Stan Lee, owing him all the respect and gratitude in the world.

Today, @TheRealStanLee would’ve turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/rnNENA8FRK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 28, 2022

