The world of college football reflects on the future of the Rose Bowl – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Earlier on Thursday, fans learned that the landscape of college football is changing again.

After seeing Oklahoma and Texas announce their move to the SEC, the two historic Pac-12 powers are leaving the conference to join the Big Ten. USC and UCLA will be the last major programs to leave their respective conferences.

Pac-12 insider John Wilner broke the news and said the transition could happen as early as 2024. “Source: USC and UCLA plan to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move is *not yet completed* at the highest level. strength,” Wilner said.

Naturally, the fans were wondering what would happen to the iconic draw that was played between the Big Ten and Pac-12 programs.

“We’re going to the ROSE BOWL (every two years, like an away game at the conference),” one person joked.

“A seismic step, if it is completed. So much history between the two leagues, the Rose Bowl, etc. But now it’s all about $$$,” wrote ESPN American football insider Adam Rittenberg on Twitter.

“We talked several times on the podcast about USC eventually joining the Big Ten. It’s also a huge opportunity for UCLA. There are so many changes coming. UCLA at the Rose Bowl on a random October Saturday,” said one fan from Ohio State.

What will happen to the Rose Bowl?