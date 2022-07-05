The world of college football reacts to the renovation of the Neyland Stadium – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Tennessee replaced the letters “VOLS” at the top of Neyland Stadium.

The new letters still make up the word “VOLS”, but there is a new design that shows new colors and frames.

Tennessee posted a new image via its football Twitter account:

Vols fans really like this new update.

The new letters are now located at the top of the stadium and will be visible to everyone inside and outside the stadium.

This is part of many renovation works at Neyland Stadium. It has been the home of volunteers since 1921 and will remain so for many years to come.