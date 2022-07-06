The world of college football reacts to the historical news of the Peach Bowl – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

The Peach Bowl College Football playoff semifinal for the 2022 season has already sold out, which is a record for the earliest sale in the historic 54-year period of the game.

The match is still five months away.

The world of college football reacted to this record sale on Twitter.

“The power of hosting the SEC vs. ACC game in Atlanta,” one fan wrote.

“There’s nothing wrong with CFB… Alabama/Georgia/maybe Clemson fans already have tickets because it’s a foregone conclusion,” another added.

“We said this was going to be our ‘Record Season,’ and this is already happening with the earliest sale in our history,” said Gary Stockan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “This is a testament to the passion for college football that exists among Atlanta fans, and the quality of the games that we we can hold it annually. This year, our “Record-breaking season” includes hosting five teams from two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games to open the season, and our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl playoff semifinal at the end.”

This full house beat the previous record set in 2016. At the moment, the Peach Bowl has registered a full house in 23 of the last 26 contests.

Two of the four teams selected by the selection committee for the college football playoffs will meet in this game on Saturday, December 31, 2022.