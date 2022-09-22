The world of college football reacts to news of a sale in Nebraska

It is clear that Nebraska Cornhuskers is going through hard times selling out Memorial Stadium.

According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are “just over 1,000 or so” tickets available for the home game against Indiana, which will take place next weekend on October 1.

“At this point, I think the reality is that we’re probably working week after week,” Alberts said of the program’s sales streak, according to team insider Brian Christopherson.

The world of college football reacted to this news on Twitter.

“The sales lane is under threat,” one fan wrote.

“It would be nice to get a few W’s to maintain our loyalty. This streak is over for the fans. Corporate companies in Nebraska will have to keep taking one for the team if the sales continue. Put up some championships. together, damn it, a bowl game, damn it, just a little W,” another added.

“Of course, someone from those big time supporters who think they are more than a program can buy them all and pour some more money into this garbage fire!” said another.

Including this year’s home games against North Dakota, South Georgia and Oklahoma, the Cornhuskers football program currently has a sold-out streak consisting of 385 consecutive games.

After a shocking home loss to South Georgia and a brutal loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska fans are starting to lose hope for their once great program. The team fired head coach Scott Frost after the second week, opening a full-scale search for a head coach and a period of limbo for the struggling 2022 team.

Perhaps a win over the Hoosiers next weekend will be enough to continue the streak while Nebraska searches for its next program leader.