The world of college football is praying for a long-time announcer today – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

RacingOne / Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, Alabama announced that longtime radio host Eli Gold would miss the start of the season.

According to a team statement, Gold has been struggling with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart.

Following this morning’s news, the college football world was hoping for the best for Gold.

“I pray for Eli Gold, who was always available and was a gentleman when I asked for time. Similarly, Chris Stewart is a good person and will do a great job,” said Alabama reporter Aaron Suttles.

“I’m thinking about Eli Gold. A huge legacy in racing and, of course, in Alabama football,” said another fan.

This afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a kind message of support for Gold.

“Eli has done a fantastic job being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time,” Saban said via Charlie Potter of 247Sports. — Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he will recover soon. He’s a good friend.”

I hope Gold will be able to recover quickly and return to normal life in the near future.