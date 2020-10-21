The world is in shock! Oxford vaccine volunteer dies

It was announced that a volunteer from Brazil who participated in the Oxford coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine trials died.
Brazil National Sanitary Surveillance Agency, Oxford coronavirus (Covid-19) Vaccineannounced that a volunteer from Brazil who participated in the trial died. It was stated that the volunteer who died was 28 years old, and the cause of death was complications from COVID-19.
