The world exceeds 90 million cases of COVID-19

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, the countries that report the most cases of infected, reports John Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the world now exceeds 90 million, according to the count of John Hopkins University, which brings the number of deaths to more than 1.9 million.

According to the calculation that appears on the website of that independent university, the total number of infected is 90,270,044, with the United States leading with 22,406,747, followed by India with 10,466,595, Brazil with 8,105,790, Russia with 3,366,715 and the United Kingdom with 3,081,368.

Regarding Latin America, Colombia is in eleventh place, with 1,796,900 cases, Argentina in twelfth with 1,722,217 and Mexico in thirteenth with 1,535,039. Spain ranks ninth with 2,050,360 infected.

The number of deaths worldwide reached 1,934,784, with the United States in first place (374,784), followed by Brazil (203,100) India (151,160), Mexico (133,706) and the United Kingdom (81,561)

The European countries with the highest mortality rates, in addition to the United Kingdom, which occupies the fifth place globally, appear in Italy in sixth (78,755), France in seventh (67,885), Russia in eighth (60,963) and Spain in tenth (51,874).