The World Ends With You’s Future Depends On The Fans, According To Its Producer

The World Ends With You: Tomohiko Hirano reveals that there is currently no sequel in development and that the future of The Wold Ends With You depends on the enthusiasm of the fans. The World Ends With You relies on fans to continue its legacy. This has been confirmed by its producer, Tomohiko Hirano, who reveals that so far Square Enix has not decided whether to continue the license.

“To be honest, nothing has been decided about making a future installment,” explains Hirano in an interview with Nintendo Life. “However, as a game based on a real city, there are many areas that we have not been able to bring to life in games, so a part of me wants to make it possible. If the players share their passion for it with us, our company may decide to let us make a sequel! ”

The reception of NEO: The World Ends With You was not what the company expected. Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, passed on the share to shareholders during the latest financial results. “Although NEO: The World Ends With You has been well received by users, it has underperformed our initial expectations.” The statements correspond to last November; No further details have been shared since.

Return to the Game of Reapers

In our original review, corresponding to the PS4 version, we said that it was a sequel “at the height of the original title.” “With an amazing story and a cast of charismatic characters, it will catch us from beginning to end despite having some pacing problems in certain sections,” we said.

The “possibilities in Shibuya” allowed the execution errors to be less obvious. The combat system, for example, “loses some personality compared to the first installment”, in addition to “certain parts of the game end up being somewhat repetitive.” In this house he achieved a rating of 8.5 out of 10. You can read the full text through this link.