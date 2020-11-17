The World Ends With You wins website with mysterious ad

Fans of The World Ends With You woke up with a surprise on Tuesday (17), as Square Enix launched a website with a countdown to an announcement regarding the title originally released for Nintendo DS.

TIMELIMIT WITHIN 7DAYShttps://t.co/Y0U4JoEShO — SQEX 第１開発事業本部PR (@1stPD_PR) November 17, 2020

The website in question has the message Time Limit Within 7 Days, in addition to the counter itself which is scheduled to end its appointment on November 24th. In addition to the website, the Japanese production company’s 1st Production Department Twitter account also changed its display image to the existing player marker in the game, in addition to the cover image bringing the existing background on the website in question.

Do you have any idea what’s coming? Are we ever closer to a new game in the series? Leave your opinion in the space provided for comments.



