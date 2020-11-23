The World Ends With you will receive sequel after 14 years

Neo: The World Ends With You was announced by Square Enix for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The new game will have a new protagonist and will have 3D graphics with a wide world to be explored. It will be released in the Brazilian winter of 2021, still without a specific date. Check out the trailer below:

After more than 10 years, The World Ends With You will get a sequel. The game was produced by Tetsuya Nomura, famous for other Square Enix franchises, such as Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy. In 2018, the game even won a remix version for Nintendo Switch.

The game’s story will once again be on the streets of Shibuya, where players will participate in the “Reaper’s Game”, a kind of game of life and death. In control of Rindo, you will need to explore the suburbs of Tokyo in search of the mysteries behind the macabre competition in which you are forced to compete.

The game will feature graphics inspired by comics and will have a wider option of exploration. It will be possible to create your own group to face the most varied monsters in battles with a faster pace than that presented in the previous title.



