The World Ends With You Announced For Nintendo Switch

Square Enix announces the sequel to the cult video game for Nintendo DS, which was also remastered on consoles.

The anticipation was maximum when Square Enix began a countdown related to The World Ends With You saga. The Japanese company opened the door to a new installment, something that has finally been officially confirmed. This is NEO: The World Ends With You, a production scheduled for next summer 2021 worldwide, for now on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In addition, they have shown a new trailer, which you can see below these lines.

This continuation will take players to the streets of Shibuya, where they will participate in a life and death challenge. They will play Rindo, a character who must explore the heart of Tokyo to discover the mysteries behind this terrible game. Do not forget that playing is not an option, but an obligation.

Square Enix promises that NEO: The World Ends With You will offer a recreation of the modern Shibuya lifestyle, using a comic book-inspired art style. Users will be able to explore and enjoy the sights, sounds and urban culture that surround them. Of course, they will be able to face monsters with their companions, all through a fast combat system with touches of action. There will be neither the missions nor the tasks to be completed.

An anime on the way

This sequel will not come alone, as the first game in the saga developed by the Japanese company will feature an animated film. Characters like Neku, Shiki, Beat, Rhyme and Joshua will be immersed in an all-out battle to survive the horrible game they have to face. In the new movie trailer, you can see how the characters weave new alliances to achieve their goals.

Square Enix is ​​also working on some titles for the new generation. Final Fantasy XVI and Project Athia are two of his most anticipated video games.



