The Wonderful 101: How to Unlock Bayonetta

PlatinumGames has launched the Wonder-Size Cadet Demo, which allows access to approximately two hours of gameplay.

The creators of Metal Gear Rising Revengeance and NieR Automata have announced update 1.03 for The Wonderful 101 Remastered, the original Wii U title that was recently re-released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC (via Steam). PlatinumGames has revealed that one of the novelties of this patch is the incorporation of codes to unlock Wonder-Bayonetta, Wonder-Jeanne and Wonder-Rodin. In addition, they have presented the Wonder-Size Cadet Demo, which is now available for free on all the aforementioned platforms.

And how can you get these characters? The truth is that it is a new feature reminiscent of video games of yesteryear. Through codes (cheats), players can access this new content. In total there will be 7 volumes, but at the moment only two of them have been made public.

Vol 1. Umbran Gift (includes Wonder-Bayonetta team member). Code: UMBRANGIFT

Vol 2. Angel Slayers (includes team members Wonder-Jeanne and Wonder-Rodin. Code: ANGELSLAYERS

Vol 3. ¿?

Vol 4. ¿?

Vol 5. ¿?

Vol 6. ¿?

Vol 7. ¿?

What does the demo include?

The Wonder-Size Cadet Demo gives players access to the Prologue and Operation 001 (Parts A, B, and C), which translates to about two hours of playtime. Also, it introduces the secret character Wonder-Bayonetta, who is usually difficult to recruit. However, as a “gesture of appreciation” to the fans, they have decided that it is unlocked from the beginning. In addition, all the extras such as the game currency or the selection of support items are also available from the beginning of the demo.

The progression, meanwhile, can be easily transferred to the final version of The Wonderful 101. This title directed by Hideki Kamiya is the second title in the trilogy of heroes, which began with Viewtiful Joe and will culminate with Project G.G.



