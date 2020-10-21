The Woman in the House: Kristen Bell to star

Actress Kristen Bell will star in the miniseries The Woman in the House on Netflix. The production, which initially will have eight episodes, will feature a girl named Anna, who after having her heart broken, will meet a neighbor who may change the sad course of her daily life. He would be a kind of “light at the end of the tunnel” for the girl.

In addition to starring in the miniseries, Kristen Bell, who is also known for starring in The Good Place, will be one of the executive producers. Besides her, Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who sign the scripts, will also act in this same position, in addition to being the showrunners.

This will not be the first partnership between the trio of writers and the actress. In the past, she participated in an episode of TV Land’s comedy Nobodies, also written by them. All of these names will also work together with Marti Noxon, who will be the miniseries’ creative consultant.

For now, there is no other information related to the plot and characters, but it seems that it will be a light and relaxed production with romantic nuances and doses of humor. And this bittersweet atmosphere is something that is already very recurrent in the curriculum of Kristen Bell, who has successful series like The Good Place, House of Lies and Gossip Girl.

Among the actress’ current projects, there is even the animated comedy series Central Park, in which she lends her voice to the character Molly Tillerman. With that, it is worth saying that not only the face, but also the voice of Kristen Bell are marked in the comedy in a very interesting way.

It remains for the public to wait for news related to The Woman in the House on Netflix.



