A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming that a DoorDash driver stole her dog while delivering food to her neighbor.

In a video posted on January 2, ronnitabhuff said that she called DoorDash after she filmed a driver putting her dog in his car.

“Dear DoorDasher who decided to steal my dog on the first day of the year: I filmed it on camera and I’m on the phone with DoorDash,” she said. “I know he went out the gate, but you could have knocked. You put the dog in your car.”

The clip went viral with 622,000 views, and soon after, Ronnita posted a detailed story on TikTok. She explained that her husband checked the security cameras after noticing that their dog was not in the backyard.

The DoorDash driver took the dog from the woman

“The dog was in the driveway… and then [the delivery service driver] grabbed the dog. It looks like she took a picture or something. And she put him in her car and drove away,” she said.

Ronnita said they didn’t call the police, but instead contacted DoorDash because they thought the food delivery company had information about the driver.

“So now we are dealing with the DoorDash legal team. They said they fired the woman last night, but that’s not enough for me,” she continued. “We’re going to go the full mile. We will get our dog back.”

In the comments, most TikTok users suspected that the driver assumed that the dog was lost.

“Have you checked at the local shelter? I hope Dasher really thought he was lost and handed him over to a local shelter,” one of them wrote.

“Maybe she thought the dog was lost and gave him to the shelter. I hope you all return it,” another added.

“Check your local shelters personally, she might have thought the puppy was missing,” said a third.

At the time of writing, Ronnita and her husband still haven’t found their dog.

This is just the latest DoorDash story that went viral on TikTok after a customer forced Dasher to pull a knife out of her.