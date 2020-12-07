The Wolf Among Us 2 may appear on TGA, says rumor

As the Game Awards 2020 is already coming, and traditionally it serves as a platform for the revelation of several new trailers, new rumors have also started to take over the internet. The new hottest rumor indicates that The Wolf Among Us 2 may be one of the games featured at the event, which takes place on December 10th.

It all started in a post on the Reddit forum, then replicated by Resetera, where it was pointed out that that same subreddit had already hit other leaks at Telltale games, including revealing the existence of The Wolf Among Us 2 before everyone else.

According to the post, we will have a small teaser trailer and a development update video with about a minute. The plot will take place two years after the original game and will span five episodes in all, from New York to a small town in Vermont. There, Bigby must investigate another disappearance, and Snow White will be playable in some places.

The cast of the adventure will include Adam Harrington, Erin Yvette, Gavin Hammon, Melissa Hutchison, Nick Apostolides, Troy Baker, Dave Fennoy Ashley Burch, Cree Summers and Patrick Warburton, and their release is set for our summer of 2021, with PC versions, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, if the rumor is correct. Would you like all of this to be true? Comment below!



