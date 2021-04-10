The Witcher: Yennefer cosplay love realism hair

The Witcher is one of the most famous franchises in the gaming world. Because of this success, her characters are inspirations for thousands of cosplayers, like Luxlo, an artist who reproduced the series’ sorceress: Yennefer. The fidelity with the character was so great that her photos went around the world and impressed by the quality of the work.

Sorceress of Sass™️ (and we love her for it 😌) pic.twitter.com/dLJpACPt1A — Luxlo 🌿 (@luxlocosplay) March 27, 2021

Luxlo paid attention to practically all the details that surround the witch, from the color of her eyes, to the character’s black boots. The cosplayer is famous for its fidelity when it comes to playing characters from the gaming world, and its Instagram account has already accumulated more than 800 thousand followers.

The Witcher 3 will get a version for the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, in the second half of this year. It will have better graphics and performance than the version for last generation consoles.

The Witcher: The Series will have a second season on Netflix later this year. However, due to the pandemic, the recordings have been delayed and, so far, there is no set date for the premiere, only the confirmation that it will have eight episodes again.