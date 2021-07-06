The Witcher: Yennefer comes to life in cosplay inspired by the series

The Witcher: Whether in the world of video games, literature or television, The Witcher is one of today’s top series and has pinched a captive spot among the big names in pop culture, with characters easily recognizable and remembered by thousands of fans across the planet!

Among so many outstanding figures, the sorceress Yennefer de Vengerberg is always a figure well-remembered by admirers of the series, whether for her beauty and powers, or even for being one of the most important people in the life of protagonist Geralt de Rivia. And those who like Yennefer will certainly like this cosplay made by the talented Michelle Reed!

In addition to being a player and cosplayer, Michelle is also a writer, which naturally made her very inclined to enjoy Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. It also helps that her physique is very similar to that of actress Anya Chalotra, who played the character on the Netflix series.

These photos make us even more eager to check out the second season of the show right away, which still has no date set to premiere. Meanwhile, the smash hit The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, or even the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility.

What did you think of this photo shoot? What is your favorite character from The Witcher franchise? Let us know in the comments below!