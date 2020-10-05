The Witcher: writers union leaks season three

Those responsible for the series at Netflix have not confirmed it officially, but Writers Guild of America West has anticipated.

That The Witcher will continue after its second season is an open secret. Except for a major catastrophe, the Netflix series has shown muscle to win several seasons and the occasional spin-off already confirmed. However, for now, the fiction team has not officially certified the third season. Those that have done so are the Writer’s Guild of America West, which has already published the production file on its website. As you can read, the development of the season will take place between 2020 and 2021, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich serving as executive producer.

The exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic has caused certain calendar problems. Filming is known to have been delayed, as they were forced to stop filming when the pandemic began to spread. Therefore, the filming phase of season 2 will not conclude this year, but will be extended until the beginning of 2021. That is the reason why the actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was chosen to play Eskel, has had to leave the Serie.

Desolate but happy

“It is devastating, of course, but I almost feel happy and grateful for the days I have spent on set this year, previously,” explained the interpreter in an Instagram post. In his words, the entire cast of actors and professionals is “very committed to the project”, which is why they have lived the experience as a true “inspiration”. Ersted Rasmussen also points out that from now on he will live the series as one more spectator.

Netflix’s The Witcher already has a new Eskel. This is the Swedish actor Basil Eidenbenz, known for his role in the series Victoria or in the movie La Favorita, among many other productions.



